Otsego County seeks to develop Maryland site along I-88

COOPERSTOWN — Otsego County's efforts to develop land along Interstate 88 will focus on one of two properties near exit 18 in the town of Maryland, according to a presentation made Wednesday, March 7, during the Otsego County Board of Representative's meeting at 197 Main St.
Adam Frosino, a project manager at the Binghamton planning firm McFarland Johnson, told the board the firm selected the two properties after reviewing every piece of land in the county that is 100 acres or larger and within two miles of an interstate exit. The goal, he said, is to develop a piece of land that would accommodate a distribution center of up to 1 million square feet.
The search revealed 86 properties that met the minimum criteria, he said, but as the parameters narrowed, the search ended with two properties near the village of Schenevus. One property, which is owned by the county, is south of the interstate off county Route 41 on Taite Road. The other is on state Route 7 between Schenevus Creek and Seward Lake and is privately owned, but the owner is interested in selling or developing the land, he said.
Frosino said his firm recommends the Route 7 site, although it probably can't accommodate a 1 million-square-foot center and would more likely accommodate a smaller center of about 600,000 square feet. The Route 7 site has less topographical challenges, he said. In addition, to develop the county land, voters would have to approve the sale of the property via a ballot referendum, according to County Attorney Ellen Coccoma.
"It is the more marketable of the sites," Frosino said. "There's pros and cons of both, but our recommendation is to move ahead with (the Route 7 property)."
The site list was narrowed down from the 86 potential properties through a variety of factors, he said, including environmental concerns, owner interest in selling and topography. When the list shrunk to 10 sites, his group had a "stakeholders meeting" that included town officials, property owners and other elected officials, Frosino said.
"The whole end goal is to start to get a shovel-ready site ... and to market it out," he said.
A distribution center is not the only option for the property; an industrial park or business park would also be options, he said.
In other business Wednesday:
• The board voted unanimously to approve a resolution asking Gov. Andrew Cuomo to preserve the 0% growth cap on Medicaid for all New York counties. Oneonta representatives Andrew Stammel and Danny Lapin were not at the meeting.
"I feel this resolution ... pretty well sums up the position of local government in opposition to the state government in regard of the Medicaid cap," said Board Vice Chair Meg Kennedy, C-Hartwick, Milford, New Lisbon. "I would like to have our county send this message."
If the state raised the cap, and sent more Medicaid costs to the counties, it could cost Otsego as much as $1.9 million annually, according to Kennedy.
Board Chair Dave Bliss, R-Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Roseboom, said if that figure is correct, Otsego County would require an immediate tax hike of between 10% and 15% to pay for the expense.
Rep. Ed Frazier, R-Unadilla, said 22 states don't make their counties pay any Medicaid costs, and the cost New York assigns its counties, about $2 billion, is higher than the amount for the other states combined.
Kennedy said she does not believe the measure will be adopted, but she wanted the board to approve the resolution as a show of support for the measures opponents in the legislature.
"The word is there is zero support for this," she said.
• The board also unanimously passed a resolution approving a home-rule request to continue the county's 4% bed tax through Nov. 30, 2020, as part of a consent agenda.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.