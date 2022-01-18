Otsego County reported its 100th COVID death on Tuesday, Jan. 18, its fifth this year.
The county reported 128 new cases, with eight people hospitalized. The total of 2,053 case so far in 2022, surpasses Otsego's 2020 total number cases, 2,011 There were 6,032 cases last year. The county has reported 10,096 cases since the pandemic begin. The seven-day average positivity testing rate is 16.8%.
Another death was also reported in Schoharie County, were 32 people have died of COVID since the pandemic began, according to the state COVID tracker. The tracker showed 39 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the county since the pandemic began to 4,237. The county has a 19.1% positivity testing rate.
Chenango County reported 371 new cases since Friday, bringing its total to 7,905. There are 210 active cases, 67% in unvaccinated people and two people are hospitalized, neither of whom has been vaccinated. The county reported its 100th death from the disease Friday.
Delaware County issues its report weekly and as of Friday had 6,900 total cases and 69 deaths.
Because of the increase in cases, Bassett Healthcare Network announced Tuesday it will temporarily suspend visitation to inpatient units across all of its hospitals, including A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta, Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, Cobleskill Regional Hospital and O’Connor Hospital in Delhi, starting Wednesday, Jan. 19.
"As community virus spread around Central New York remains high with the extremely contagious omicron variant, Bassett Healthcare Network will take these measures to protect the safety and health of its patients and staff," according to a media release from Bassett. Extenuating circumstances will be considered on a case-by-case basis, including for end-of-life patients or those who are cognitively impaired.
After January, community virus trends will be reassessed, and officials will determine whether it is safe to restore visitation.
In areas where visitation is still occurring, including long-term care facilities and outpatient clinics, special testing processes or other restrictions are in place. Visit www.bassett.org for the latest guidelines.
Also on Tuesday, Assembly Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, announced he will be distributing free COVID-19 test kits as well as KN95 masks a his district office at 113 Park Place in Schoharie on Sunday, Jan. 23. The distribution will be operated as a drive-thru with a limit of one kit and one mask per person, and those attending have been asked to remain in their vehicles throughout it.
Supplies will be limited and will be distributed until they are gone. Those interested in receiving materials are encouraged to check Tague’s Facebook page the morning of each event for any scheduling updates or postponements in the event of inclement weather.
