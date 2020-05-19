Otsego County announced Tuesday the death of a fifth county resident diagnosed with COVID-19.
The county’s total case count has held steady for 20 days, remaining at 62 since the beginning of the month, according to the county health department.
Four residents remain in quarantine and none are hospitalized, according to a media release. Fifty-seven have recovered from the virus and 279 have been released from quarantine.
Delaware County reported no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday for the second day in a row. The total case count remains at 65.
Three residents are hospitalized, five are isolating at home, four are deceased and 53 have recovered, according to a media release. Two residents remain under precautionary quarantine and eight under mandatory quarantine.
To date, the county has conducted 1,595 tests on 1,441 individuals. Results are pending for 22 tests and 1,334 yielded negative results.
Chenango County reported 118 confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, up one from the day prior.
Three residents are hospitalized, four are deceased and 84 have recovered to date, according to a media release. Forty-one individuals remain under mandatory quarantine and none under precautionary quarantine.
The county has conducted 1,965 tests to date.
Schoharie County has not provided a COVID-19 case update since Thursday, when 44 total confirmed cases were reported. Of those, two were in isolation, one was deceased and 41 had recovered as of Thursday.
In other pandemic-related news, Pathfinder Village announced this week its seventh annual Splash Path 5K and Walk is going virtual.
Sponsored by Brown and Brown of New York, the event is free and open to the public.
“This is our way to say thank you to all our past supporters who have helped raise over $80,000 for community inclusion and health projects through earlier Splash Path events,” said event chair Monica Clark.
Participants in the May 30 event are encouraged to run or walk in their own neighborhoods, according to a media release. Because of ongoing group size restrictions and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Pathfinder Village is closed to visitors and has postponed its traditional 5K color run/walk for athletes of all abilities until later in the year.
To register, visit raceroster.com/events/2020/31323/virtual-splash-path-2020.
