The Otsego County Department of Health on Thursday announced a slight uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in the last week, including two new hospitalizations.
“Be aware that the virus is still in our community and it continues to be very important to practice social distancing and wear a mask when social distancing is not possible,” county health department officials said in a statement. “Wash hands frequently especially after using the restroom and before eating.”
Four new COVID-19 cases have been reported since July 10, bringing the countywide total to 85, according to a media release. Seven of those cases are active. To date, 73 individuals have recovered and five are deceased.
Forty-one individuals remain under quarantine and 373 have been released, according to the release. Thirty-five individuals are being monitored after travel from a state with a high incidence of infection.
No new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Delaware County. Eighty-five total confirmed cases have been reported to date, three of which are active, according to a media release.
“It is imperative to keeping our economy open that we continue to comply with these directives countywide,” county officials said in a statement.
The county has tested 4,315 individuals to date, amounting to 9.58% of its total population, according to the release. Twenty-six tests have results pending and 4,181 yielded negative results.
Three residents are isolating at home, six are deceased, none are hospitalized and 76 have recovered, according to the release. Eight individuals are under mandatory quarantine and 24 under precautionary quarantine.
Chenango County announced 175 total confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday. Of those, 149 have recovered, six are deceased and none are hospitalized. The county has conducted 13,727 tests to date, according to a media release.
Schoharie County announced five new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the countywide total to 64, according to a media release. Of those, five remain in isolation, one is deceased and 58 have recovered. Nine residents have required hospitalization to date. Twenty-one individuals remain in quarantine and 246 have completed their quarantine period and have been allowed to resume normal activities.
