Otsego County election officials said some Oneonta voters will vote in a new location for the upcoming primary election.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions at FoxCare, voters in the town of Oneonta’s 2nd District will vote at the Oneonta Town Hall on primary day, June 22. All other polling places remain unchanged, according to a media release from the Board of Elections.
Early voting sites will be at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center and the Board of Elections. Voters may go to either location.
For more information contact the Board of Elections at 607-547-4247/4325 or boe@otsegocounty.com.
Polling places will be open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 22.
The following towns will have Democratic Party primaries:
• Laurens, Town Building, 37 Brook St., Laurens;
• Otego, Municipal Building, 3526 State Highway 7, Otego.
The following towns will have Republican Party primaries:
• Hartwick, Town Office Building, 103 Town Drive, Hartwick;
• Laurens, Town Building, 37 Brook St., Laurens;
• Maryland, AMVET Post 2752, 25 Main St., Schenevus;
• Milford, Town Hall, 2859 State Highway 28, Portlandville;
• Town of Oneonta, Town Hall, 3966 State Highway 23, West Oneonta;
• Otego, Municipal Building, 3526 State Highway 7, Otego;
• Richfield, Town Hall, 18 E. James St., Richfield Springs;
• Springfield, Community Center, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield Center;
• Unadilla, Town Hall, 1648 State Highway 7, Unadilla.
Early voting polling places will be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; and noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday from June 12 to June 20.
