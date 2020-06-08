Because of complications from COVID-19, the following Otsego County polling places for the Democratic and Republican primaries being held June 23 have changed, according to a media release from the Board of Elections:
• Town of Middlefield polling place has move to the Middlefield Town Hall at 3717 County Highway 35.
• Town of Worcester polling place has moved to the Worcester Central School Bus Garage at 831 Hollenbeck Road.
• All Town of Oneonta voters will go to the Oneonta Town Hall at 3966 State Highway 23.
Polls will be open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on June 23. Voters should wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines.
Early voting for the June primaries will be held at the offices of the Board of Elections at 140 County Highway 33W in the town of Middlefield at the following dates and times:
• Saturday June 13, 9 a.m. to 2p.m.
• Sunday June 14, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Monday June 15, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Tuesday June 16, noon to 8 p.m.
• Wednesday June 17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Thursday June 18, noon to 8 p.m.
• Friday June 19, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Saturday June 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Sunday June 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Voters who wish to apply by mail for an absentee ballot must do so by June 16.
Contact the Board of Elections at 607-547-4247 or visit www.otsegocounty.com for more information.
