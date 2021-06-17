Jordan Gallusser, an Otsego County student, was named as one of this week's winners of the 'Get a Shot to Make Your Future' incentive from New York state on Thursday.
Winners receive a full scholarship to any New York public college or university, including tuition and room and board.
The state administers the random drawing and selects 10 winners a week over five weeks. Once a 12- to 17-year-old has received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a parent or legal guardian can sign them up for upcoming drawings here. Federal COVID-19 relief and outreach funds will be used to cover the cost of this vaccination incentive program.
"The vaccine is the best weapon we have against the COVID virus and although we have hit a 70 percent vaccination rate, we still have more work to do to get every single New Yorker vaccinated," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a media release. "Younger New Yorkers still have the lowest vaccination rates in the state, and this incentive offers 12- to 17-year-olds a unique opportunity to make their futures in exchange for taking action to protect themselves and their loved ones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.