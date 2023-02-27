The Otsego County Soil and Water District announced Monday that it is accepting applications for Conservation Mini-Grants for conservation related projects and programs conducted by educational institutions, not for profit organizations and municipalities.
“We ran this mini-grant program once before, a couple of years ago, and it was very well received and successful,” SWCD Board Chair Meg Kennedy said in a media release. “We know there are lots of good ideas out there that just need a little extra help to get underway and that’s what we hope to provide.”
A “wide range of projects will be considered,” the release said, but they must be directed to conservation of natural resources in Otsego County. Examples include, among others, trail installation or improvement, trailhead kiosk, educational signage or brochures, native wildflower plantings, agricultural projects, habitat improvement, renewable energy planning or installation, greenhouse gas reduction, recycling center and educational outreach.
Applicants should submit a brief (no more than two pages) description of the project or program for which they are seeking support including project or program goals, a budget, an explanation of how the program or project will achieve the goals, and a description of measurable outcomes. Mini-grant awards will be paid out as reimbursements for budgeted items of projects or programs completed within 18 months of award, after submission of a close-out report, itemized invoices, and proofs of payment, the release said.
Applications are due no later than April 7. A total of $10,000 is available for the mini-grant program. Each successful applicant will receive up to $1,000. Award decisions will be made on April 11.
The Otsego County Soil and Water Conservation District is one of 57 conservation districts in New York state. Conservation districts are local governmental subdivisions established under state law to carry out programs for the conservation, use and development of soil, water and related resources. Conservation districts “are resource management agencies, coordinating and implementing resource and environmental programs at the local level in cooperation with federal and state agencies,” the release said.
For more information, contact District Manager Christos Galanopoulos at 607-547-8337 ext 4 or galanopoulosc@otsegosoilandwater.com.
