The Otsego County Department of Health will hold its first COVID testing event from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, July 31, at the Exeter Town Barn.
According to a media release, the testing site is limited to people who are not sick but want to be tested.
The test performed will be a nasal pharyngeal swab. It will be a drive-up testing site. People will be required to remain in their vehicles and wear masks when pulling up to the testing tent.
This testing site is for Otsego County residents only. Call 607-547-4279 to pre-register for the clinic.
Those who are sick with COVID symptoms should not attend the clinic, and should call 607-547-5555 to be screened by a medical provider.
The Exeter Town Barn is at 7411 State Route 28 in Schuyler Lake.
