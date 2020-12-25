Otsego County will change the company it uses for electronic recycling in 2021.
At county committee meetings Monday, Dec. 21, Assistant Planning Director Erik Scrivener told Board of Representative members that eLot Recycling of Glenmont was the low bidder in response to the county's request for proposals.
Scrivener said the company that previously held the contract, Evolution, did not bid on this contract this year.
"We had a vendor, eLot, which had a very similar price structure to Evolution," he said.
The measure was unanimously approved in the county's Solid Waste and Environmental Concerns Committee and then also in the Administration Committee, both of which held meetings Monday.
The meetings were held via Zoom, because of the coronavirus pandemic, and can be viewed on the county's Facebook page.
The switch will still need final approval from the full county board, which will meet next at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6.
The Administration Committee also approved moving forward on filling vacant positions atop the departments of planning and veteran affairs, both of which are vacant. Former Planning Director Karen Sullivan retired in October and Dennis Clark, the former director of veterans affairs, resigned in March. Scrivener has been leading planning since October while Sid Loeffler has been serving as the acting head of veterans affairs in Clark's absence.
Filling the vacancies will also go before the full board in January.
