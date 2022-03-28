Sixth Judicial District Administrative Judge Eugene D. Faughnan on Monday announced that Otsego County Court employee Samantha Manee is the recipient of this year’s Sherry Lintz New York State Drug Treatment Court Award of Excellence
The award is named for drug court pioneer Sherry Lintz and presented annually to a treatment court professional "who has made a substantial contribution to the creation, establishment or effectiveness of a New York State Treatment Court," a media release from the court system said.
Treatment courts are "problem-solving courts that work to end the cycle of addiction and recidivism to reduce drug use and drug-related crime," according to the release.
Manee, who works as a resource coordinator in the county’s Drug Treatment Court, Opioid Intervention Court and Family Treatment Court, is responsible for establishing and maintaining relationships with the courts’ community partners and service providers, among other duties, the release said. She holds a bachelor’s degree in social work, a master’s degree in psychology and is a certified alcohol and substance abuse counselor. She joined the Otsego County courts in 2019.
“It gives me tremendous pleasure to announce this well-deserved award. Samantha Manee is an exemplary public servant, widely admired for her dedication to the mission of our treatment courts and the success of its participants, along with her extensive technical knowledge, superb leadership skills and tireless work ethic,” Faughnan said.
“Ms. Manee is an inspiration to us all. Despite the many demands of her role as resource coordinator of the county’s three treatment courts — compounded by the multiple challenges posed by the pandemic — she continues to be an exuberant force, an adept manager and problem-solver who regularly goes above and beyond her job description, always demonstrating remarkable patience and resilience,” said a statement by Judge John F. Lambert, senior presiding judge for the Otsego County Treatment Courts, and Otsego County Supreme Court Judge Brian D. Burns, both of whom presented Manee her award at a virtual conference attended by over 150 New York State drug court professionals.
The Otsego County Treatment Courts opened in 1998, "helping hundreds of people become sober, law-abiding, contributing members of the community, and returning dozens of children in foster homes to drug and alcohol-free homes with caring parents," the release said.
