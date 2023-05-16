Otsego County has joined the list of upstate counties that have declared states of emergency, concerned about a possible influx of immigrants shipped north from southern states.
David Bliss, chairman of the Otsego County Board of Representatives, declared the state of emergency in the county effective May 16, as asylum seekers are expected to arrive in New York as federal Title 42 immigration policy which expired on May 1, according to a media release issued Tuesday afternoon.
The release said the state of emergency was issued "in concert with Governor Hochul’s Executive Order Declaring a Disaster Emergency in the State of New York." The Otsego County state of emergency will last for 30 days, until June 15.
Bliss also issued an executive order pursuant to Section 24 of the New York State Executive Law, which addresses Otsego County’s housing crisis due to the limited number of temporary and permanent housing units, along with the county’s "financial and logistical inability to receive and sustain any number of migrants and/or asylum seekers," the release said.
According to the release, the Otsego County executive order will provide the county with access to potential federal and state funding necessary for support of any asylum seekers who may arrive in the county.
The executive order will be in effect for five days ending May 20. "We expect the EO will be extended several times to allow for extensive community comment and for the full board to weigh-in at the Board of Representatives next public meeting on June 7th," the release said. “There are a lot of predictions and speculation but very little actual data at the moment,” Bliss said.
Bliss said that the county is currently assessing the potential impact of migrants coming into the county and evaluating the capability of the county to provide support.
Bliss said, “I am concerned if we do not properly plan for any influx of migrants resulting from the change in federal Title 42, we may see a substantial increase in homelessness in our communities, as well as an excessive financial burden on the citizens of Otsego County. State and/or federal funding must accompany any relocations so as not to deplete our already limited resources dedicated to the care of our existing homeless and distressed population.”
