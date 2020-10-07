Otsego County reported one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
According to a media release, there are 26 active cases in the county and one person in a hospital.
There have been 913 confirmed cases since tracking began.
Delaware County also reported one new case Wednesday. There are 7 active cases in the county and 90 people under quarantine, according to a media release. there have been 129 cases recorded since the virus emerged in the region.
Chenango County reported one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing its total to 263 since tracking of the virus began.
According to a media release, there are 10 active cases in the county, with three people hospitalized and 112 people under quarantine.
SUNY Oneonta's online COVID-19 "dashboard" showed seven cases confirmed Tuesday. There have been 710 cases among the campus community since the semester began.
Hartwick College reported no new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. There is currently one active case on campus, according to a media release. The total number of cases detected on campus since Aug. 1 is 20.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that large gatherings are fueling outbreaks in "hotspots" in the state, mostly in the metro-New York City area.
"We've seen time and time again throughout this pandemic — mass gatherings become a cluster, which can spread and become an outbreak if we don't stop the cluster early," Cuomo said in a media release. "Our numbers remain good news, but the infection rate in these hot spots is 5 times what the rate is statewide."
He said restrictions put in place to battle the outbreaks "are better than going back to shutdown, which is what we've seen in states across the nation as the infection rate goes up.
"As we go through this fall season and tackle these clusters, it's going to take the work of all New Yorkers to maintain our progress and the work of local governments to enforce the rules. We will get through this the way we have so far, by continuing to wash our hands, wearing our masks, remaining socially distant and by being New York Tough," he said.
