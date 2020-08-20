Two local counties reported new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
Otsego County reported one new case, bringing its total of confirmed cases since tracking began to 116. There are four active cases in the county, but none hospitalized. There have been 106 people who recovered from illness. Six died.
The Public Health department reported 23 people are on quarantine for close contact to a case and 182 people on quarantine for traveling to high risk states.
Delaware County reported one new positive test result Thursday, with no additional recoveries. There were four known active cases in the county.
There have been 101 confirmed positive cases to date, with 26 people now under mandatory quarantine. There are four people isolated and receiving care at home and no hospitalizations, according to the report.
Six people have died and 91 have fully recovered and are no longer isolated or receiving care.
Chenango County reported no new cases Thursday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that New York's COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped to 518 — the lowest number since March 18. Wednesday's infection rate of 0.74% marked the 13th straight day with an infection rate below 1%. The number of COVID-19 patients in ICUs dropped to 120, matching the state's previous low since March 16.
"Our state's continuing fight against COVID-19 has taken tremendous hard work and discipline from all New Yorkers, and we're seeing results — a new low for hospitalizations, 13 straight days of an infection rate below 1 percent and a match of a previous low for patients in ICUs," Cuomo said. "I want to commend New Yorkers for practicing the basic daily behaviors — social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks — that make an enormous difference in our capacity to slow the spread, save lives and bring the state's infection rate from one of the nation's highest to one of its lowest. But now isn't the time to get complacent, and local governments must continue to enforce state guidance and New Yorkers must stay vigilant in the face of a continuing crisis throughout this country and around the world."
