Otsego and Delaware counties both reported new COVID-19 deaths Monday, Nov. 15.
The Otsego County Department of Health reported the county's 75th death on its website. There were 21 new cases reported Monday. The county has 135 active cases, with four people hospitalized, the website report said.
Delaware County Public Health reported the county's 68th death as part of a report that covered Nov. 13-15. The report said the county had 245 active cases, including 79 new cases during that time. There were 11 people hospitalized and 268 under mandatory quarantine.
Delaware's testing positivity rate over the last week was 10.85%, the report said.
