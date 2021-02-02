The COVID-19 death toll in the area continued to rise in the region Tuesday, as two counties reported that residents had died from the disease.
The Otsego County Department of Health reported one death, the 30th in the county since the pandemic began.
According to a media release, there were eight new cases reported Tuesday. There were 137 active cases, with 14 people hospitalized.
The county has now recorded 2,760 cases of the disease.
Delaware County officials announced also another COVID-19 death Tuesday, the county’s 36th.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there are 86 active cases in the county, with 19 people hospitalized and 264 under mandatory quarantine. No new cases were reported Tuesday.
The county has recorded 1,212 cases since tracking of the disease began.
Chenango County reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there are 147 active cases in the county, with 21 people hospitalized and 449 under active quarantine.
There have been 2,119 confirmed cases and 45 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported 10 new cases Tuesday and has now had 1,043, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website. The county has recorded eight deaths since the pandemic began.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there were 146 COVID-19 deaths Monday.
In a media release, Cuomo said there were 8,067 people hospitalized with the disease, 1,503 in intensive care units and 1,004 intubated.
The statewide positivity rate was 5.47% and the seven-day average positivity rate was 4.95%, below 5% for the first time since Dec. 6.
“New Yorkers’ hard work and commitment to defeating this virus is reflected in the numbers more and more every day,” Cuomo said. “While we are not out of the woods yet, we are on a promising trajectory and we need to maintain that progress. Remember — this is a footrace we are in and winning it means we have to continue driving down the infection rate, while vaccinating as many people as possible.
“New York has already established a wide-reaching distribution network that is getting thousands of shots in arms every day and with another increase in supply from the federal government on its way, we will be able to do even more,” he said. “We just need to continue this momentum on all fronts, so we can put this beast to rest once and for all.”
