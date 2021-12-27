The COVID-19 death toll in the area reached 300 on Monday, as local public health agencies reported more people had succumbed to the disease.
The Otsego County Department of Health reported two more people had died of COVID, bringing the county’s total to 95.
The department reported on its website that 17 new cases were reported Monday and there were 217 active cases in the county. There were 17 county residents hospitalized.
The seven-day average of positive tests in the county was 8.8%.
To help fight the spread of the disease, Milford will host one of 13 new state testing sites for COVID-19.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the new testing sites to address the recent surge in COVID-19 cases on Friday.
“To get through this winter surge and protect New Yorkers, we will use every tool at our disposal,” Hochul said in a media release. “By mobilizing testing sites throughout the state, we will make sure testing is more accessible and convenient for New Yorkers. We will continue to expand testing availability to every corner of the state, evaluating where more capacity and additional sites are needed soon.”
Sites are being mobilized with all locations scheduled to open on Dec. 29. Upon launch, all sites will offer RT-PCR testing. Rapid antigen and rapid PCR tests will also be available within a few days of opening.
The Milford site will be at the American Legion Post at 86 W. Main St. It will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
The website is open now to make an appointment. The site will also be open to walk-ins. To make an appointment, visit https://tinyurl.com/3ycv8f8t
Delaware County Public Health also reported another death since its last report on Dec. 22.
According to a Monday media release, the county has now recorded 84 COVID-19 deaths. There were 232 active cases in the county, including 93 new ones since the prior report. There were six people hospitalized.
Delaware’s testing positivity rate was 10.1% over the past seven days.
Chenango County did not report any new deaths Monday, but did report 229 active cases, including 70 in vaccinated people, according to a media release from Chenango County Public Health. There were eight people hospitalized and 430 under quarantine. The county has had 92 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County’s death toll was unchanged Monday at 29, according to the state Department of Health website.
Statewide, Gov. Kathy Hochul reported 132 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend.
“As we approach the end of the year, we must continue to stay vigilant,” Hochul said in a media release. “Vaccines are the way we can get through our holidays safely. If you will be attending any gatherings, exercise caution, wear your mask, and encourage those around you to get the vaccine and get the booster. Doing all of this, we will get through this and regather again at the other side, safe and healthy in 2022.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.