Otsego and Delaware counties now have four deaths, each, from COVID-19.
Otseo County Public Health reported 3 new cases for a total of 50 confirmed cases. Four of those people have died. No more details were provided.
Of the remaining cases, four are hospitalized, 25 have recovered and are off isolation, 27 people on mandatory quarantine, three are on precautionary quarantine and 157 people have been released from precautionary or mandatory quarantine.
Of those tested, 750 negative tests were reported.
Delaware County Public Health reported Friday that a fourth person in the county has died from the virus. The person had been hospitalized with the disease and died Thursday April 16, according to a media release.
The agency also reported it received two new positive lab reports for COVID-19 and one lab report was transferred.
