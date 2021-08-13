Otsego County is now at a high level of community transmission of COVID-19, according to a media release from the county Department of Health.
The national Centers for Disease Control and the local Department of Health recommend everyone (even those who are fully vaccinated) wear masks indoors in public to maximize protection from the delta variant and prevent spreading it to others.
Delaware, Chenango and Schoharie counties were already in the "high transmission" category.
There have been 291 cases of COVID-19 reported in Otsego County since May 1, according to the release.
Of those cases, 76% or patients were unvaccinated or vaccine status is unknown.
The overall number of cases in vaccinated individuals remains at less than 1%.
More than 21% of cases were in children from birth through age 17, mirroring the numbers for those 56 and older.
There have 10 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the county since May 1, the release said. All of them were unvaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.