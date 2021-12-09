Otsego Express Route 5 will resume on January 4, 2022 with service to Richfield Springs, Hartwick, East Worcester, Worcester, Schenevus and Oneonta.
According to a media release from the Otsego County Office of Planning and Solid Waste, the route will operate Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, starting in Richfield Springs, and will provide its original mid-day service from Worcester and Schenevus to Oneonta on all three days.
Standard fare is $1 for adults, 50 cents for seniors, and free for children younger than 6. There is an additional fee for route deviations. Monthly passes are available.
The route schedule is available at www.otsegoexpress.com, or by searching for Otsego Express Public Transit on Facebook. For route deviations or assistance with the schedule, call 800-388-9853.
