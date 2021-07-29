The Otsego County Fair will return Tuesday, Aug. 3, after a year's hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We moved every 2020 contract to this year," Otsego County Fair Manager Lisa Jones said.
Jones said this year people will buy tickets to the grandstand at the new box office, which will be set up near the main roadway, and not at the grandstand.
"We want people to walk through the fair to get their tickets," Jones said.
• Tuesday is Dollar Day, with $1 admission. Tuesday's grandstand attractions are the harness races at noon and the firefighters and school band parade at 7 p.m. The grandstand is free for both events.
• Wednesday night's grandstand entertainment will be Rafter Z Rodeo. Tickets are $10 each.
• Thursday's grandstand entertainment begins at 10 a.m. with the antique and out of field tractor pulls. Admission is free. At 7 p.m. Thursday and again at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday is the popular demolition derbies. Tickets are $7.
• Friday's grandstand entertainment will be the New York Tractor Pullers Association truck and tractor pulls. Tickets are $10. Saturday's grandstand entertainment is the Otsego County Fair Truck and Semi Pull. Tickets are $7 each.
"The demolition derbies are the the most popular draw," Jones said. "Our derby promoter is wonderful. He brings in competitors from out of state. This year, we are giving away $4,000 during one of the heats."
Jones said the best thing about the fair is that it is still a "real agricultural fair and not a food fair."
Animals will be shown throughout the week, with the 4-H Supreme Master Showman Contest at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the livestock ring.
Returning to the fair this year is Think Differently Day, which will allow kids and adults with sensory issues or autism to be able to attend the fair. According to Jones, from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday there will be no sound or lights on the rides, no overhead paging and no music playing in the entertainment tent.
"We did this in 2019," Jones said. "It was well received. Pathfinder Village, Springbrook and ARC brought their clients and had a nice time. There are no other fairs around here that do this."
Saturday is Children's Day and the giveaway will be a little different this year. "We contacted Wal-Mart about bikes and they said they couldn't get them until October," Jones said. "We decided to make it a toy giveaway instead."
She said several businesses donated $100 to sponsor the giveaway and the fair board has bought hoverboards, Nintendo Switches, scooters and other toys to give away Saturday afternoon.
In addition to the abovementioned entertainment Gillette Shows will provide the midway rides with pay one price admission at different times during the week. A complete schedule can be found on the fair's website otsegocountyfair.org.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
