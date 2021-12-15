Otsego health department gets threats over masks

Threats against Otsego County Department of Health employees over state COVID-19 mask mandates had county representatives talking about safety during the county board's Dec. 15 meeting.
Rep. Jill Basile, D-Oneonta Wards Seven and Eight, said she talked to Department of Health Director Heidi Bond about the safety of her employees.
"We need to come up with a temporary safety plan for the Meadows (office complex)," she said.
Basile said department employees are just doing their job combatting COVID-19 and they shouldn't feel threatened.
Board Chair David Bliss-R, Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Roseboom, said he received an email from Bond about feeling unsafe at the office. He said that someone had gotten to the Health Department offices recently and said some things that made the staff feel unsafe.
Bliss said everyone who enters the Meadows Office Complex must go through a metal detector, but noted the "health department office is located quite a ways from security."
Rep. Ed Frazier, R-Unadilla, said the Public Works Committee started to discuss safety at the Meadows at a recent meeting and said they are considering placing an extra security guard or posting a corrections officer or deputy sheriff outside the Health Department office. The Public Safety and Legal Affairs Committee is scheduled to talk about security during its meeting Dec. 16.
Bliss said the county is talking about renovating the Health Department offices to add a wall between employees and the public before entering the office. Until that is completed, the board agreed to post extra security at the Health Department.
"We want to make sure something doesn't happen," Bliss said. "This only makes things worse and costs taxpayers money."
Other board members agreed. Rep. Adrienne Martini, D-Oneonta Wards Three and Four, said she understood how heated the topic is, but said: "These people are doing their jobs."
Rep. Danny Lapin, D-Oneonta Wards Five and Six, thanked Bond for the work she was doing for the county and implored people to stop partisan rhetoric.
Bliss said he wanted to reinforce his stance on getting the vaccine. He told about a local family, two of whom were in their 40s and two in their 20s. Two were vaccinated, but two weren't. They all got COVID-19, and the two who were unvaccinated died from it, he said.
"I encourage people to get the vaccine," he said. "Speak with your doctors."
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.