Otsego inches ahead on plan to move defender's office

The proposal to move the Otsego County Public Defender's Office to an office building outside of Cooperstown took a step forward during the Board of Representatives' Public Safety and Legal Affairs Committee meeting Thursday, Feb. 11.
The committee approved a grant request the Public Defender's Office will submit to Indigent Legal Services for $61,500, which includes rent, internet costs and some one-time office purchases.
If approved, ILS would pay the cost of the offices at 6432 State Route 28 in the hamlet of Oaksville, not far from Fly Creek, in the town of Otsego, about four miles northwest of Cooperstown.
The property is owned by Oaks Creek LLC, which is owned by Public Defender Mike Trosset and his wife, Sally Trosset.
Last year, in proposing the plan, Trosset told the PSLA committee, as well as the Public Works Committee, that he has been phasing out his private business to concentrate on the county office and does not need the bigger space for a private firm. However, with five offices and a meeting room, it is much better than what Public Defender's office has now in Cooperstown.
The public defender's office staff is currently spread out among several buildings in the county complex at 197 Main St. Trosset said he mostly works in the law library while on the site.
Part of the office, including where lawyers meet with clients, is adjacent to the district attorney's offices and the courtroom, he said, making it awkward for clients and giving the false impression that the public defender and district attorney are together.
Trosset was not at the meeting Thursday, but his office's grants administrator, Rebekah Talbot, spoke in his place, and told the committee they had gotten approval to move forward from ILS, if they could get state and local approval.
Talbot said Trosset did a market survey to assess fair rental value for the offices, producing a figure of $3,500 per month. Snow removal and other maintenance, heating and electricity are included in the rental price.
Talbot said she thought it was a better rate than they could get for the same amount of space in the village, and most spaces available in Cooperstown were store fronts that would need work to accommodate office space.
Rep. Dan Wilber, R-Burlington, Edmeston, Exeter, Plainfield, the PSLA committee chair, said if the state reviews the process and gives ISL approval for the grant, then he thinks the county can also approve the deal.
Only one member of the five-person committee, Rep. Andrew Stammel, D-town of Oneonta, voted against the proposal. Stammel said he did not think the location was fitting and would not have been considered by the county if Trosset had not been the public defender.
Wilber said the final decision has yet to be made, and PSLA was only approving the next step in the process.
"It is still not written in stone," he said.
In other news at Thursday's meeting, Otsego County Treasurer Allen Ruffles said Enterprise had told the county that despite the board rushing a purchase order last month to approve 2021 fleet rentals, Chevy has cut off its production earlier than expected.
"The sheriff was not able to get a single vehicle," Ruffles said.
During a special meeting Jan. 26, the full board approved the leasing of 13 vehicles, mostly police Tahoes for the Sheriff's Department, as well as an F-250 truck with plow for the Building Services Department and a Tahoe for the E911 Department.
Ruffles said Enterprise did a re-canvass of its fleet and found two police Tahoes it can lease the county this year. The rest of the fleet will have to wait to be turned over, he said, and Enterprise recommends the county put in its 2022 order sooner than usual, too.
The meeting was held via Zoom, because of the coronavirus pandemic, and can be viewed on the county's Facebook page.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
