Otsego IT director details county's digital progress

The Otsego County Board of Representatives listened as Information Technology Director Brian Pokorny outlined how technology has changed in the county during the past 20 years during the Sept. 1 meeting.
Pokorny said, he has been in the IT department for 25 years and helped the county transition computers in 1999 for the Y2K bug. This required updating more than 3,000 in-house programs and more than 1 million lines of code, the report said.
In the year 2000, the county had 250 computers and 13 servers, he said, numbers that grew to 550 computers and 90 servers by 2020. There were 10 employees in 2000 and six in 2020, he said.
Conversely, in 2000 technology spending made up 0.07% of the county's budget, but in 2021 it was 0.04% of the budget.
“This is not a request for more staff,” Pokorny said. “The technology is easier to maintain now than it was then.”
One of the biggest accomplishments during his tenure was the Otsego County Keystone Fiber Optics project in 2010, he said.
“Three departments worked together to save taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars,” he said. “But if it wasn't for a phone call, the project wouldn't have happened.”
He said the technology department was finalizing $1.2 million project to install a microwave tower that would give the county 50mb of network bandwidth, when the director of Emergency 911 called him to say they were installing a new microwave tower and wanted to know if the county wanted to connect to it.
That dropped the cost down to $750,000, and the project was to connect the public safety/E911 building and the county office building at 197 Main Street in Cooperstown via two aerial lines of fiber optic cable, he said.
The project changed again when the county highway department offered to bury the cable for the county, Pokorny said. The county buried 144 strands of fiber optic cable, and gave the county unlimited bandwidth when it connected the county office building and the public safety/E911 building, at a cost of $300,000, he said.
“The county's phone bill went down $100,000 per year after the installation, so it paid for itself in three years,” he said.
According to the report, other noteworthy accomplishments of the IT department include: designing and implementing the county's first Wide Area Network; implementing the county's first E-911 Computer Aided Dispatch system; retiring the IBM AS/400 Mainframe; being the first county in the state to centrally host the Real Property Service Tax database; implementing Microsoft Great Plains and now MUNIS and implementing IBM Watson for the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The county was featured in Time magazine,” for the IBM Watson implementation, he noted.
This year, the county is replacing a 25-year-old phone system, he said. The county also replaced 42 copiers this year, he said.
In the future, Pokorny said, he would like the county to budget $50,000 for network infrastructure and $50,000 for server upgrades. The county currently budgets $89,000 per year for equipment upgrades, the report said.
The report outlined the county's technology vulnerabilities, including backup servers and remote desktop license fees. Pokorny said the license fees increased as county employees worked from home on laptops during the pandemic. The additional licenses amount to $16,000, the report said.
“The servers are running out of space as more videos of meetings are added to them,” he said. The backup server would cost $92,000, the report said.
“These servers aren't like the ones you buy for home use,” he said. “They are a cluster of five hard drives, so if one of these five drives fails, you won't lose the stored data.”
He said, a future project could be installing Wi-Fi coverage in all major county office buildings at a cost of about $100,000.
He said, he would like the county to allow his department to come up with a five-year plan to come up with a sustainable operational budget, so the department doesn't stay a “break-and-fix department.”
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
