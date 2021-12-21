Otsego jail closes two units amid staffing shortage

Otsego County Sheriff Richard Devlin announced Tuesday, Dec. 21, the temporary closure of two housing units within the Otsego County jail due to staffing issues.
"We're at a critical stage," Devlin said. "We're down over 40% of staff and safety and security at the jail was a concern. We decided to close a couple of housing units while we try to fill some positions. This is a short-term, temporary solution."
He said the closure affects 12 of the 30 inmates at the jail, and they have been moved to county jails in neighboring counties at a cost of $90 per day.
Devlin said he talked with the state Commission of Correction, which oversees and provides technical assistance to county jails, and officials agreed the county should close the two housing units until enough staff can be hired and trained to staff it fully. He said there were 22 correctional officer positions open at the jail as of Tuesday. He said by closing the two units it reduced the number of people needed per shift by two.
He said the past seven months have seen several corrections officers leaving or retiring and the burden of running the jail has been placed on the remaining staff. He said it was the second time in as many years that the county has had to close a housing unit based on staffing issues.
"Most of our employees are having to work two to three double shifts per week," he said. "By closing the two units it will reduce the overtimes shifts somewhat, but it won't eliminate the need for overtime."
Devlin said salary is an issue in keeping corrections officers on staff. "The salary is low compared to adjoining counties," he said. There have been incidents where people have been hired by Otsego County and trained and left to work in surrounding counties, he said. People have also left because of the forced overtime.
"If we can get back up to full staff it will alleviate a lot of these issues," he said. Devlin said the jail "operation and safety issues need to be resolved and identified and a plan put into place in 2022."
In a post on the Otsego County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Devlin wrote: "It has been extensively reported to the County over the past several years our concerns with facility and staffing issues. As these two issues remain unresolved, we have found ourselves in this current situation. ... I am concerned by the inaction and lack of engagement by the Leadership of the Otsego County Board regarding the needs of our employees and the Office of Sheriff to keep our Officers and incarcerated individuals safe."
Board Chair David Bliss and Vice Chair Margaret Kennedy did not return phone calls as of press time.
In addition to the closure of the two units, Devlin announced Monday evening, Dec. 20, that visitors will no longer be allowed at the jail due to the rising COVID-19 numbers in the area. He said surrounding counties have also stopped visitation at their jails.
"Fortunately, we have not had a single COVID-19 case at the jail," Devlin said, "and we want to try to keep it that way,"
