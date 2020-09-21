Otsego County has reported its seventh death related to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, Sept. 21. The 79-year-old resident who died was not linked to the recent outbreak at SUNY Oneonta, Otsego County Public Health Director Heidi Bond said.
The county has reported three new cases over the past two days. Since the outbreak began, 869 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19, with the bulk of the cases among college students. According to the county, 694 cases have been reported related to the SUNY Oneonta community, and Hartwick College has had 16. There are also eight cases related to a high school party this summer, the county Health Department reported.
Hartwick reported no new cases since Friday, and said there are now four active cases. SUNY Oneonta reported four new cases Saturday and none Sunday or Monday, bringing its reported total to 680. Three students are in quarantine awaiting test results and one is in isolation on campus.
SUNY Oneonta is also investigating reports of students partying off campus despite restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19 outbreak on campus.
“This morning our Office of Community Standards identified two students pictured in a photo allegedly taken at a recent gathering in the city of Oneonta in violation of the Code of Student Conduct and state requirements for social distancing,” SUNY Oneonta President Barbara Jean Morris said in a statement. “The college is drafting charges against these students now to include immediate suspension and will act quickly to suspend any student whose reckless behavior endangers the health and welfare of our campus or the Oneonta community.”
“We have zero tolerance for this type of irresponsible and unsafe behavior and will always pursue this immediate action in the spirit of the overwhelming number of SUNY Oneonta students who followed safety protocols and lost out on a semester on campus because of the behavior of a few,” she continued.
SUNY Oneonta canceled its in-person learning Sept. 3 for the fall semester after reports of COVID-19 skyrocketed following the start of the semester Aug. 24. In Otsego County, there are 19 active cases, with one hospitalization.
The latest death brings the total number of deaths in the four-county region to 21.
Chenango County reported an increase of three cases, bringing the total to 248 cases to-date. There are five active cases in the county, with one hospitalization.
There are 85 people in quarantine and 222 people have recovered. Seven people in Chenango County have died since the outbreak began, according to county health officials.
Delaware County reported no new cases Monday, with two active cases, including one person hospitalized. The county has had 118 cases to date There are 12 people in quarantine and 110 have recovered, county health officials reported.
There have been six deaths reported to-date. Eight students at SUNY Delhi have tested positive, according to the college’s COVID-19 dashboard
Schoharie County has not issued an update since Sept. 16, when it reported 86 cases to date, with seven people in isolation, 63 people recovering and one death. Eleven people had been hospitalized since the outbreak began. SUNY Cobleskill has reported three cases since the start of the semester.
