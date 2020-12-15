Otsego County has reported its ninth death from COVID-19.
No further details were offered in the daily notice from the Otsego County Department of Health.
County officials reported 11 new cases Monday, after reporting 27 Saturday and 21 Sunday.
According to a media release, there are 146 active cases in the county, with 17 people hospitalized.
There have been 1,597 confirmed cases in the county since the pandemic began.
The number of cases of COVID-19 in Chenango County ballooned over the weekend, increasing by nearly 100.
According to information from Chenango County Public Health, there have been 868 confirmed cases in the county as of Monday morning, up from 781 at the time of Friday’s report.
There are 134 active cases, according to a media release, with eight people hospitalized and 573 under quarantine.
There have been 14 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Delaware County reported 16 new cases Monday, after reporting 12 on Saturday and five on Sunday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there are 99 active cases in the county, with four people hospitalized and 384 under quarantine.
There have been 528 confirmed cases and nine deaths since tracking of the disease began.
Schoharie County’s cases increased by 49 over the weekend and Monday, to 342, according to the state’s COVID-19 Tracker website.
