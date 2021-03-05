Otsego County continues to report large numbers of new COVID-19 cases, with 47 reported Friday, March 5.
The department said it has seen a steady increase in new active cases over the past five days, with 147 new cases reported since Monday, March 1, and since Feb. 24 there have been 267 cases reported. Of the cases reported over the past 10 days, 47% of the newly reported cases are in college students or employees, the release said.
According to a media release from the Otsego County Department of Health, there were 174 active cases with nine people hospitalized.
The daily positivity average was 1.1% and the seven-day average was 1.4%.
The county has recorded 3,295 total cases and 52 deaths since the pandemic began.
Hartwick College reported 19 new cases Friday. According to the college's website, there were 69 active cases Friday. There have been 143 cases since Jan. 4.
SUNY Oneonta reported 40 active cases off campus and one on campus, according to the SUNY COVID-19 case tracker
The department also said Friday that workers in any of the eligible groups to be vaccinated who want to alerted to COVID-19 vaccine clinics can email COVIDvaccine@otsegocounty.com. Those who email contact information will be notified via email of the next available clinic for the 1b eligible workers. The list of those eligible in that category can be found on the Otsego County Department of Health website at https://tinyurl.com/rspp8j4u.
Chenango County reported nine new cases Friday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 67 active cases, with six people hospitalized and 267 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,461 confirmed cases and 63 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
Delaware County reported 24 positive cases on Friday, bringing its total since the pandemic began to 1,589. There are 111 active cases in the county, with 10 people hospitalized and 425 in quarantine.
There have been 42 people who have died of COVID since the county began tracking cases last March.
SUNY Delhi reported 15 active cases, 10 isolating off campus and five on campus, according to the SUNY COVID-19 case tracker.
According to the New York COVID tracker, Schoharie County reported 12 new positive cases bringing its total to 1,241 since the pandemic began. There have been 13 deaths reported in the county due to COVID.
There are five SUNY Cobleskill students who tested positive and are isolating off campus, according to the SUNY case tracker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.