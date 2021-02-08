Otsego Now has helped Otsego County businesses survive 2020 and the coronavirus pandemic and is set up to help several local business in the new year, the group's officials told the Otsego County Board of Representatives at its February meeting.
Otsego Now CEO Jody Zakrevsky and Director of Finance and Administration Meaghan Marino made a special presentation to the county representatives at their meeting Wednesday, Feb. 3, talking about the IDA group's activities in 2020 and plan for 2021.
The group has spent much of the past year helping with pandemic relief, including giving out $200,000 in COVID micro-grant relief funds from the county to area businesses and being a part of Oneonta's Survive Then Thrive initiatives.
Zakrevsky said the efforts to help Otsego County have been based on a threefold development strategy — improving area infrastructure; creating and using incentives; and using business to business connections, all in an effort to lure new businesses to the region.
In 2020, Otsego Now worked on infrastructure projects to increase WiFi capabilities, including a Main Street project in Cooperstown that should be online this year. In addition, it worked to bring natural gas, sewer and water to several properties it is helping develop.
The group has also worked with state and local governments to create a tax opportunity zone in the Oneonta Rail Yards, which is one of the last remaining large developable plots of land in the city.
In 2020, Otsego Now also helped prepare Ioxus for sale to a Knoxville, Tennessee company, XS Power Batteries, and helped Corning prepare to bring a new part of its operation to its Oneonta facilities.
Zakrevsky said the Corning plan was a major victory for his group, as the company had been considering leaving Otsego County. Instead of Corning abandoning a 50-year-old facility, Otsego County helped it with $35 million in upgrades that have led to new equipment, a new solar array for power and new lines of products being developed in Otsego County.
For Ioxus, and what will be the new company, Systematic Power Manufacturing, Otsego Now proposed and was granted a $1 million ESD state tax credit award for the company, which will double its employees at its town of Oneonta location in 2021.
Cooperstown Distillery, Andela Products and Custom Electronics were three other local companies that took on big expansions in 2020, with Otsego Now help.
Otsego Now has also begun a digital marketing campaign, in conjunction with Vibrant Brands and Paperkite.
The meeting was held via Zoom, because of the pandemic. To view the presentation, which is at the beginning of the meeting, go to the county's Facebook page.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.