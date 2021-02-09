Ten people died from COVID-19 in a single Otsego County facility during January, according to a media release from the county's Department of Health.
"The OCDOH was notified today of 10 deaths (related to COVID) in residents of a long term care facility that occurred in January 2021," a Tuesday media release said. The county's COVID death toll is now 43.
The facility was not identified in the media release. Privacy laws prevent officials from releasing identifying information.
There were 15 new cases reported Tuesday. There were 98 active cases, with 17 people hospitalized. The county has recorded 2,866 cases since the pandemic began.
