Otsego County officials said Tuesday that they are investigating a COVID-19 cluster connected to a wedding.
According to a media release from the county Health Department, two new cases of the disease were reported Tuesday. Both are close contacts of other positive cases.
The Health Department is investigating a cluster of seven positive cases related to a wedding, the release said. The wedding was not held in Otsego County. All contacts have been notified and put on quarantine.
There are 30 active cases in the county and one person hospitalized. There have been 912 confirmed cases since tracking began, the release said.
Chenango County reported one new case Tuesday. There are now nine active cases on the county and 100 people under quarantine, according to information from the county's Health Department. Three people were hospitalized at the time of Tuesday's report.
There have been 262 confirmed cases since tracking began.
Delaware County reported no new cases Tuesday. There are eight active cases and 62 people under quarantine, according to a media release. There are no patients hospitalized with the disease.
The county has had 128 confirmed cases since tracking began.
A SUNY Oneonta media release Tuesday said the college received a report confirming that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19. It is the first confirmed case among SUNY Oneonta employees this semester.
According to the release, the affected employee was last on campus Monday and is now isolating at home.
In accordance with its Fall 2020 Re-start Plan protocol, the college has performed enhanced cleaning in the affected employee’s workspace and all communal spaces the employee recently occupied, the release said.
According to the release, the college has notified the Otsego County Department of Health to provide contact tracing and advised others on campus who have had close contact with the employee to be screened. The college provides free, weekly COVID-19 tests on campus to employees and students.
Hartwick College reported no new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. According to a media release, there is one active case on campus. The total of cases detected on campus since Aug. 1 remains at 20.
