Otsego County's quest to bring cellphone and internet service to all county residents took a big step forward this month as county officials finalized a deal with Verizon Wireless to lease a spot on the county's 911 tower in Morris to the company.
According to a media release, the Cellco Partnership, which uses Verizon as its business name, will use the county tower to put up its infrastructure.
“While there are many areas of the county that continue to lack access to reliable wireless service, this partnership with Verizon Wireless is just the beginning," Otsego County 911 Director Robert O’Brien said in a media release. "We will continue to work with all of our wireless partners to negotiate improved service to all areas of the county. Residents and visitors must have access to emergency services no matter where in Otsego County they are. While there is much more to be done, this is certainly a step in the right direction as we bring much needed wireless coverage to the Butternut Valley. “
“We continue to advocate and invest in Otsego County to ensure our citizens have access to wireless connectivity and high-speed home internet service," Otsego County Board of Representatives Chair Dave Bliss said in the release. "For our communities to remain economically viable, it is essential that they have a reliable, high speed and high-quality internet connection and cellular service. Investment in communication technologies will create more educational, cultural, and economic opportunities for our rural communities. Mobile communications are also critical tool for first responders in emergency situations, and is fast proving to be an effective and efficient means of reaching and informing the public when a disaster strikes."
According to the release, Verizon has not yet submitted a timetable for construction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.