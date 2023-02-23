The Butternut Valley Alliance has joined the Otsego Outdoors program as a partner organization, according to a media release from Otsego Outdoors.
Known for its seasonal Otsego Octet Challenges, Otsego Outdoors was started as a collaborative program by Otsego 2000, the Otsego Land Trust, and the Otsego County Conservation Association.
“We are happy to formalize our partnership with the Butternut Valley Alliance,” said Ellen Pope, executive director of Otsego 2000, which manages Otsego Outdoors. “They are wonderful environmental and community advocates in western Otsego County. With four nonprofit organizations working together on this important program, we will be able to reach more people and further enhance recreational opportunities and quality of life here in Otsego County.”
“BVA is thrilled to join Otsego Outdoors as a partner organization. It has been great working with the program informally over the past few years and we are excited to strengthen our collaboration,” said Michele Farwell, executive director of the Butternut Valley Alliance. “It’s an ideal way for us to bring attention to the Butternut Valley’s outdoor offerings.”
Otsego Outdoors promotes publicly accessible trails, bike routes and waterways in and near Otsego County. Participating in Otsego Outdoors Octet Challenges, people have completed more than 5,400 hikes, bike rides, and paddles since February 2021, the release said. Otsego Outdoors also publicizes outdoor events, outdoor organizations and businesses, and volunteer opportunities. For more information, see otsegooutdoors.org, email outdoors@otsego2000.org, or call Peg Odell at Otsego 2000, 607-547-8881.
