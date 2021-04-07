Otsego County surpassed 4,000 total confirmed cases of COVID on Wednesday, April 7.
The county reported 21 new cases, bringing its total to 4,016. Of those 167 are active with nine people hospitalized. There have been 55 deaths since the pandemic began.
Delaware County also saw a double-digit increase in cases Wednesday, with 16 new confirmed cases of COVID. The county has had a total 2,080, with 157 active and 10 people hospitalized. There are 308 people in quarantine, and 46 residents have died of the disease since the pandemic began.
Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Chenango County on Wednesday. There have been 2,900 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, with 103 cases active. There are seven people hospitalized and 343 people are in quarantine. The county has reported 68 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County had nine new cases Wednesday, according to the state COVID tracker. There have been 1,462 confirmed cases and 15 deaths.
At the local colleges, Hartwick in Oneonta reported four active cases, two fewer than Tuesday. At SUNY Delhi, two students are isolating off campus, one fewer than yesterday, and one faculty member is hospitalized, according to the SUNY COVID dashboard. SUNY Oneonta remained at 33 active student cases, and SUNY Cobleskill reported an increase of five, bringing its active case total to 49.
