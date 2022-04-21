Dry ice and bottled water will be available for pick up Thursday, April 21, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. or while supplies last at the Unadilla fire station and the West Exeter fire station, according to the Otsego County Department of Emergency Services.
Emergency shelters update:
The Armory in the city of Oneonta will cease operations Friday, April 22, at noon. The Clark Sports Center will remain open until further notice.
Edmeston Central School will be open Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for Edmeston residents to come and get warm, get a hot meal and a hot shower, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.