Another Otsego County resident has died from COVID-19. The announcement came after a weekend where 50 new cases were were reported.
According to a media release from the county Health Department, the death brings the county's total to 11.
There were 25 cases reported Monday. There are now 129 active cases in the county, with 17 people hospitalized. There have been 1,742 confirmed cases since the pandemic began,
Chenango County also saw another large weekend of increases in confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Chenango County Public Health reported 44 new cases between Friday and Monday, bringing its total since tracking began to 972.
According to a media release, there are 104 active cases in the county, with 11 people hospitalized and 429 under active quarantine. There have been 16 deaths since the pandemic began.
Delaware County reported 10 cases Monday, after reporting 13 Saturday and seven Sunday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there are 99 active cases of COVID- 19 in the county, with four people hospitalized and 271 under mandatory quarantine. There have been 606 cases and 10 deaths recorded since tracking of the disease began.
Schoharie County reported eight new cases Monday. It has recorded 426 cases and three deaths since the pandemic began.
