On Saturday, Aug. 29, the Otsego County Department of Health announced it was investigating 31 new cases of cornavirus, all but two SUNY Oneonta students
The latest numbers bring the total of SUNY Oneonta students infected to 56. Another of the cases was related to a recently high school gathering, bringing the total related to that to six. The other case is not related to either.
There have been a total of 181 confirmed COVID cases in the Otsego county, with 65 active cases; none of the active cases require hospitalization.
Delaware County also reported one new case Saturday, bringing the total number 104 cases, with only three active and no hospitalizations.
Chenango reported a total of 224 cases as of Friday, and Schoharie reported 76 earlier this month.
Twenty people have died from COVID, local county health departments reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.