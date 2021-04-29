Otsego County officials say a 60th person has died from COVID-19.
Otsego County Public Health Director Heidi Bond said the death was discovered during a review of death certificates.
The county reported 10 new cases Thursday, April 29, on the Department of Health website. There were 59 active cases and five people hospitalized.
The daily testing positivity rate was 2.0%, up from the seven-day average of 1.3%.
There have been 4,322 cases recorded since tracking of COVID-19 began.
Delaware County reported eight new cases Thursday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 70 active cases in the county, with six people hospitalized and 152 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,291 cases and 47 deaths since the pandemic began.
The county also announced it would host a first-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at 97 Main St. in Delhi. The vaccination clinic is open to all those 18 and older who live or work inNew York.
Registration is mandatory. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/3vm9fenk. For more information or assistance getting registered, Public Health at 607-832-5200.
Chenango County reported nine new cases Thursday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 112 active cases in the county, with five people hospitalized and 483 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 3,238 confirmed cases and 73 deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported three new case Thursday. The county has had 1,591 cases and 16 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said hospitalizations dropped to 2,934, the first day with less than 3,000 since Nov. 24 and the lowest since Nov. 23.
The number of patients in intensive care was 691, the lowest since Nov. 29. The number of intubated patients was 425, the lowest since Dec. 3.
The statewide positivity rate was 1.80% and the seven-day average was 1.98%, the first day lower than 2% since Nov. 7. There were 38 COVID-19 deaths in the state Wednesday.
"The COVID virus changes almost every day, and as the enemy changes we have to adjust our tactics to defeat it," Cuomo said. "The numbers are all headed in the right direction, and as they go down we are continuing to relax restrictions more and more so we can begin to get back to normal. But we're not done with COVID yet. All the good numbers mean nothing if we don't keep up with the precautions we know work to stop the spread. I encourage all New Yorkers to wear a mask, remain socially distanced and most importantly, get vaccinated."
