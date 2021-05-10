Another Otsego County resident has died of COVID-19.
The death was reported Monday on the Otsego County Department of Health website. It is the 61st COVID death in the county
The department reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 between Friday and Monday, with nine of them on Monday.
According to the website, there were 57 active cases Monday, with eight people hospitalized.
The daily testing positivity rate jumped to 4.0% from a seven-day average of 1.1%.
The county has recorded 4,399 cases since tracking of COVID-19 began.
