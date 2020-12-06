Otsego County reported 62 new COVID-19 cases over the past three days. There were 26 new cases reported Friday, Dec, 4, the highest number since the pandemic began, excluding cases related to the outbreak at SUNY Oneonta, the county announced on its Facebook page. There were 14 new cases reported Saturday, and 22 on Sunday. bringing the total number of cases to 1,418, with 109 active cases and nine people hospitalized. There have been eight deaths since reporting began
Also on Sunday, Richfield Springs Central School District announced there was a positive COVID-19 at the secondary, grades 7-12, level. Officials reached out to the families directly affected on Saturday and the Department of Health will be in contact with those families Sunday, the school announced on its Facebook page. Because of that students in Grades 7 through 12 will move to fully virtual instruction until the holiday break. Elementary students and staff are not impacted,, the school said, and in-person instruction will continue at the elementary level.
Laurens Central School announced it will move to fully remote Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 7-9, because of a confirmed positive cases in one of the elementary school classrooms.
Oxford Academy and Central also announced Sunday that all students will move to fully remote instruction for Dec. 7 to 14. Meal pickup will be available at the primary school location from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Unadilla Valley is returning to its hybrid model starting Monday, Dec.7.
Walton Central School announced that it will move to a fully remote scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 7 and 8, following a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.
Delaware County reported 13 new cases on Sunday, bringing its total to 438 total confirmed cases since tracking began in March. There are 87 active cases with five people hospitalized. There have been 342 recoveries and nine people have died from COVID complications since the pandemic began
