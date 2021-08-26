The Otsego County Department of Health reported the county's second COVID-19 death of the week in a Thursday media release, and also reported 33 new cases — the highest number of cases reported in a day since March 2021.
There are 93 active cases in the county and four people hospitalized, the release said.
"The Delta variant is most likely causing more than 95% of the current cases," a media release from the department said. "This variant is more easily transmitted than previous variants."
Otsego County remains at a high level of community transmission, and the Centers for Disease Control and the county Department of Health recommend everyone, even those who are fully vaccinated, wear masks indoors in public to maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent spreading it to others.
Officials also urged unvaccinated residents to get vaccinated against the disease.
"The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and extremely effective in preventing hospitalization and death," the release said. "If you have not been vaccinated yet please get vaccinated."
Clinic sites can be found at www.otsegocounty.com or https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ and many pharmacies are offering vaccinations, the release said.
Delaware County, in its weekly report, said Thursday there were 54 new cases during the week from Aug. 20 to Aug. 26. There were 64 active cases in the county, with four people hospitalized and 117 under mandatory quarantine.
Chenango County reported 79 active cases Thursday, with six people hospitalized and 201 under active quarantine.
