The Otsego County Health Department has reported that a bat tested positive for rabies on Friday, May 1, after it was found in a room where four people were sleeping.
A media release did not give any information about where the exposure occurred, though it said the people exposed have begun post-exposure treatment.
Though rabies is considered 100% fatal once symptoms occur, the release said, death is preventable if treatment is started before symptoms occur, and the patient adheres to the treatment schedule.
According to the release, reports of bats getting into homes increase at this time of year. Bats can get in through small openings, so it is recommended not to leave windows or doors open, and make sure screens are tight.
Bats should be safely captured and tested for rabies when a person has direct physical contact with the bat, when a bat is found in a room with a sleeping person, when a bat is found in a room with an unattended child or when a bat is found in a room with a person under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or with other sensory or mental impairment, the release said. In some cases, a bat should be tested if found in close proximity to an unattended child outdoors.
For more information on rabies and animal bites, call the Otsego County Health Department at 607-547-4230.
