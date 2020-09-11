The Otsego County Department of Health reported Thursday it "continues to investigate a large outbreak of Coronavirus involving SUNY Oneonta."
Over the past two days, according to a media release, 14 new cases have been reported. After confirmation of reports and removing duplicate entries the total number of confirmed cases related to the outbreak is 665.
There have been 829 total confirmed cases in the county, 665 of which are linked to SUNY Oneonta (students or close contacts of students). There have been 11 confirmed cases in Hartwick College students, though no new cases were reported Thursday.
There are now 268 patients with active cases living in the county. None are hospitalized.
The Delaware County Public Health Department reported two positive lab reports for COVID-19.
SUNY Delhi has reported positive cases and is actively working with Delaware County Public Health and the state Department of Health, according to a media release. Public Health is conducting contact investigations, quarantining and isolating people living in Delaware County.
Chenango County reported one new case on Thursday.
