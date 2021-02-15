Otsego County reported two more COVID deaths on Sunday and one on Monday, while one more death was reported over the weekend in Schoharie County.
There have been 48 deaths in the Otsego County, and 11 in Schoharie since the pandemic began in March.
There were 41 new cases reported in Otsego since Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,942, with 98 of those active and 10 people hospitalized.
In Schoharie, there were 18 new cases reported since Friday, bringing the county total to 1,113.
Delaware County reported eight new cases Monday, after reporting 14 Saturday and 12 Sunday.
According to a Monday media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 129 active cases in the county, with 23 people hospitalized and 256 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 1,371 cases and 39 deaths since tracking of the disease began.
Chenango County did not issue a report over the three-day holiday weekend. According to the state COVID 19 Tracker website, the county had 24 new cases over the weekend and has now recorded 2,319 cases.
Bassett Healthcare Network announced Monday that it had resumed partial visitation for inpatients at its hospitals, including A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta, Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, Cobleskill Regional Hospital, Little Falls Hospital and O’Connor Hospital in Delhi.
At each facility, according to a media release, visitation hours are limited from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays. On weekends, visitation will be allowed from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors may come one at a time, with a maximum of two people per patient each day and a total of four hours per patient. All visitors must undergo entrance screening procedures for admittance, including temperature checks and a short questionnaire. All visitors must wear appropriate personal protective equipment , including a mask.
Visitation remains suspended at A.O. Fox Nursing Home in Oneonta, Valley Health Services in Herkimer and all outpatient locations across the network. Visit www.bassett.org/covid-19 for a complete list of visitation and safety guidelines.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that one million New Yorkers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, having received two doses of vaccine.
Cuomo also announced there were 6,623 people hospitalized statewide, with 1,270 patients in intensive care units and 875 intubated.
The statewide positivity rate was 3.53%, according to a media release from Cuomo's office. There were 103 COVID-19 deaths in the state on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.