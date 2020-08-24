Otsego County officials are working with several other agencies to determine day care needs for this year's K-12 school year, according to a media release. To have a better understanding of the needs, county officials have created a quick survey for residents of Otsego County to fill out.
"We know day care is going to be an issue this school year," Otsego County Treasurer Allen Ruffles said. "We're trying to come up with a plan, but what we need is for people to fill out the survey so we can see how big a need there is for day care countywide."
County officials will meet to assess the surveys on Thursday, Aug. 27, so if possible, they would like people to respond before then.
Go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/GPX3J5Q to fill out the survey, which can also be found at OtsegoCounty.com.
