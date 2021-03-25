Another Otsego County resident has died from COVID-19.
The death was announced on the Otsego County Department of Health website, which also said there were 38 new cases Thursday. There were 169 active cases, with five people hospitalized. The county’s testing positivity rate was 0.5%, lower than the seven-day average of 1.8.
The county has recorded 3,722 total cases and 55 deaths since tracking of COVID-19 began.
Hartwick College reported no new cases Thursday. According to its website, the campus had three active cases and a 14-day average of 13 cases.
SUNY Oneonta reported 17 active cases in students isolating off campus and five cases in students isolating on campus, according to the SUNY COVID-19 Tracker website.
There were 29 students under mandatory quarantine. SUNY Oneonta has now seen 283 new cases since the beginning of January.
Chenango County reported 15 new cases Thursday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 88 active cases, with four people hospitalized and 322 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,686 confirmed cases and 64 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported four new cases Thursday.
The county has had 1,376 cases and 13 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported 45 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday. According to a Thursday media release, there were 4,600 people hospitalized, with 931 patients in intensive care unite and 583 intubated.
The statewide testing positivity rate was 3.01%.
“Our vaccination rates increase every day, showing a monumental step in the right direction, but we should all continue to practice the actions we know stop the spread of COVID: wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands,” Cuomo said in the release.
Cuomo said that, for the first time, more than 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered over a 24-hour period in the state.
More than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days, he said.
