Otsego County reported a large increase in COVID-19 cases Wednesday, driven mostly by Oneonta's two colleges. County officials also reported another COVID death.
The Otsego County Department of Health reported 41 new cases, 28 of which were in college students. "Over the past three days there has been an increase in cases seen in the college student population," a media release said. "In the past 3 days there has been 12 new cases reported in SUCO students and 31 new cases reported in Hartwick students. We have been working closely with both colleges to ensure cases are identified and isolated quickly."
The department reported 100 active cases Wednesday, with seven people hospitalized.
The county has recorded 3,079 cases and 52 deaths since the pandemic began.
Delaware County also reported a death Wednesday, its 42nd.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there are 103 active cases in the county, with 11 people hospitalized and 206 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 1,475 cases since tracking of the disease began.
Chenango County reported two new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 65 active cases, with 14 people hospitalized and 171 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,385 confirmed cases and 52 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported one new case Wednesday and has had 1,176 cases and 12 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the COVID-19 positivity rate was 2.85 percent Tuesday, the lowest since Nov 21.
According to a media release from Cuomo's office, there were 5,876 people hospitalized, with 1,154 patients in intensive care units and 800 intubated.
There were 99 COVID-19 deaths in the state Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.