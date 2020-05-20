Three of the four counties in The Daily Star’s coverage area reported no new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
Otsego County has not reported a new COVID-19 case since April 29, continuing a 21-day streak Wednesday. The overall case total remains at 62, with 57 recoveries and five deaths.
Delaware County reported no new COVID-19 cases for a third consecutive day Wednesday.
The countywide case total remains at 65, eight of which are currently active. Three residents are hospitalized, five are isolating at home, four are deceased and 53 have recovered, according to a media release.
Nine residents are under mandatory quarantine and two are under precautionary quarantine, according to the release. The county reported 1,373 negative COVID-19 tests Wednesday and 22 tests have results pending.
Chenango County’s COVID-19 case count remained at 118 for a second day in a row Wednesday. Three individuals are hospitalized, four are deceased and 85 have recovered.
Thirty-one individuals remain under mandatory quarantine and none under precautionary quarantine, according to a media release. To date, the county has conducted 2,032 tests.
Schoharie County reported three new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the countywide case total to 47. Nine residents are hospitalized, two are in isolation, one is deceased and 44 have recovered.
Eleven individuals remain under quarantine and 198 have completed their quarantine periods and have been allowed to resume regular activity, according to a media release.
