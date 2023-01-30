The Otsego County Department of Health will offer the bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines at the Otsego County Meadows Complex from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6.
The clinic will be held in the EMS/Civil Service classroom, and registration can be found on the Otsego County Health Department website. Those attending the clinic should go directly to the EMS/Civil Service classroom, as it will be after normal business hours and the front entrance will be closed, according to a media release.
Those who have questions or need further assistance can call the Health Department at 607-547-4230.
