Otsego County Department of Health will offer free testing for COVID-19 to Otsego County residents from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 20, in the Southside Mall parking lot at 5006 St Highway 23 in Oneonta.
This test, a nasal pharyngeal swab, will be for people who are not sick but want to be tested. At the drive-up testing site, individuals will be required to remain in their vehicle and wear a mask when pulling up to the testing tent.
Those who wish to be tested are asked to call 607-547-4279 to pre-register for the clinic.
Those who have COVID symptoms should not attend and should call 607-547-5555 to be screened by a medical provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.